VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

