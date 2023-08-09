VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ULVM)

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULVM opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

