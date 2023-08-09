VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 10th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USVM opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

