VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

