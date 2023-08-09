VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.