Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,192 shares of company stock worth $6,012,057. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

