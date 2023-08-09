Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of UNVR opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Univar Solutions
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.