Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $36.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,814,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,514,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Univar Solutions by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,110,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.