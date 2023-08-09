Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 10th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $256.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

