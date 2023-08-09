Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

