DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,240.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

