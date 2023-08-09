Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.