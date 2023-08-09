Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $19.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

