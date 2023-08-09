Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $20.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 18,172 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

