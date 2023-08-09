JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

