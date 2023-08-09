JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
Shares of JELD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.
Insider Activity at JELD-WEN
In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JELD
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
