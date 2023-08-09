ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. ITT has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

