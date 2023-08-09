Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.