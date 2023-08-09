William Blair Weighs in on TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 86.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 220,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,058 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

