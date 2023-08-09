Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,194,483.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,346,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 300,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.