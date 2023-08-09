Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.72.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

