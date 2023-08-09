Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GATX in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

