Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

RLI has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

