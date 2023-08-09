National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$547.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$554.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries Cuts Dividend

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.