Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Cut by HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Insider Activity

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,030.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,980. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 192,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.