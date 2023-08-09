Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.20.

Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

