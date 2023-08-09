MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MDXG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MDXG stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 90,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 875,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

