Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.53.

Marqeta stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

