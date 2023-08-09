Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CEO Scott Braunstein Sells 6,413 Shares of Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

