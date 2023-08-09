Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Lyft stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

