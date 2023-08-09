Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

