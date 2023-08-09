Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of IART opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,259 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after acquiring an additional 713,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

