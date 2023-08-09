Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

