Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Masimo stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Masimo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

