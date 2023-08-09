Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.45.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.