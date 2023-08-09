Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.07.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
