Analysts Set Expectations for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.