B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 854,678 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

