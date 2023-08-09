Chorus Aviation Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.21.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.10 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.