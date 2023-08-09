Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Lifted by Analyst

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE FSP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 319,216 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

