Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reduced by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.28 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $216.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

