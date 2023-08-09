Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNR opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

