Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.9 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 344.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

