Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

TSE opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $476.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

