Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

