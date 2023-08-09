Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

