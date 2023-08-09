Barclays Increases Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Yelp stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,248,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

