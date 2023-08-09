Mizuho Cuts Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target to $36.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of AVA opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 254,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

