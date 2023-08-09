Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $444.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $67.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 240,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

