Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.49. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 163,864 shares.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

