National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.73

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and traded as high as $75.77. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.7496 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

