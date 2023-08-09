Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.35

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.35 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.68). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.66), with a volume of 715,482 shares traded.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £152.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,590.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.49.

Futura Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.